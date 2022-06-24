Pollution Conservationist demands disposing of silt from Gowdanapalya lake in Bengaluru

Lake conservationist on June 23 demanded disposing of silt from Gowdanapalya lake in the Bengaluru of Karnataka. The rejuvenation of the Gowdanapalya lake is underway by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “Rejuvenation of the lake in Bengaluru is underway by BBMP. They should involve the state pollution board and ensure safety,” said Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Lake conservationist. “If the silt is not disposed of on time, it'll settle pollutants on the lake bed when the monsoon arrives. Water quality of Bengaluru lakes is a matter of concern. I've brought this to BBMP's notice. They've not cleared it as of now,” he added. “We'll order an investigation into this matter. Our officials shall visit the concerned lake and rectify if there are any technical issues,” said BBMP Special Commissioner Dr V Ramprasad Manohar.