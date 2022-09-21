Politicians offer condolences to Raju Srivastava

Political fraternity mourned the demise of veteran comedian and Chairman of Film Development Council (UP) Raju Srivastava on September 21. Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on September 21 at the age of 58, his family said. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.