Politician voted out by public coming into power is disregard of voters: Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on August 11 commented on Opposition’s widespread speculation that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was used by Bharatiya Janata Party to break their party.,“In a party, one must work while keeping all together. The public who votes you to power should be respected in a democracy. In Maharashtra, the public had voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, not Shiv Sena with UPA. The public had voted Congress, and NCP out. If a politician voted out by the public comes into power, that is like disrespecting the voters,” he said.

