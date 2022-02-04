Politically driven arrest of Punjab CM’s nephew done to create pressure: M Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on February 04 took an indirect dig at BJP-led Central Government after Enforcement Directorate arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in money laundering case and termed it a “political arrest”. “It's a political arrest, being done to create pressure. If action had to be taken against someone, it should have been done over 4-5 months, not in one single day. It's being done purposely. Channi is a Scheduled Caste Chief Minister, they want to hassle and demoralise him,” he added.