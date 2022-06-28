Political turmoil in Maharashtra: BJP is in wait-and-watch mode, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Amidst the continuing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP Leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on June 28 said that their party is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and added that they are currently in wait-and-watch mode “We had clarified yesterday as well that we will hold another core team meeting in the days to come, keeping in mind its necessity-if any. We will deliberate and make a decision. Right now we are in a wait-and-watch mode,” said the leader. “BJP doesn't need to prove the majority as of now. We are waiting for MVA to declare that they don't have the numbers,” he added.