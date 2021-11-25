{"id":"2921155","source":"DNA","title":"Political stability, peace have been established in Northeast: Amit Shah","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 25 addressed at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on ‘Empowering Northeast India’. HM Shah said, “The Modi government has focused on the Northeast region since it came to power. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country. We want to move forward with three E's-'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler'- in the region.” “Political stability and peace have been established in Northeast. All state governments in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. All capital cities of northeastern states have air connectivity,” added the Union Home Minister.","summary":"Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 25 addressed at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on ‘Empowering Northeast India’. HM Shah said, “The Modi government has focused on the Northeast region since it came to power. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country. We want to move forward with three E's-'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler'- in the region.” “Political stability and peace have been established in Northeast. All state governments in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. All capital cities of northeastern states have air connectivity,” added the Union Home Minister.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-political-stability-peace-have-been-established-in-northeast-amit-shah-2921155","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006942-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637838602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921155"}