Political pundits will have to change their 20th century thinking PM Modi

While addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I was busy today. So, I couldn't pay attention to results. I don't have much information about it. But I was briefed by party president. I will see it in detail. But from what he told me, that itself indicates that political pundits will have to change their 20th century thinking." "2014 se 2019 aate aate secularism ki jamaat ne bolna bandh kar diya. Is chunaav mein ek bhi rajnetik dal secularism ka naqab pehen kar janata ko gumrah nahi kar paya," PM added.