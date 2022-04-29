Political parties involved in Patiala clash, alleges Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on April 29, condemned the clashes in Patiala and said that anti-social elements of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party have been involved in this incident. “The anti-social elements of both parties got involved in this clash, created violence and attempted to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab. Any person attempting to disturb Punjab's peace will not be spared. Police have restored law and order immediately,” he said. The leader also said, “Many people have been arrested as well. Punjab government and police will take strict action against those behind this violence. The masterminds of these political parties will not be spared.”