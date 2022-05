Policing is very important to prevent crime, maintain law and order: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the book launch of 'The Struggle for Police Reforms in India' written by former IPS officer, Prakash Singh in Delhi on May 08. “We should now give a renewed thrust to implementing reforms in the police force. Policing is very important to detect and prevent crime and maintain law and order,” he said at the launch event.