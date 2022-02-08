Policemen assault journalist for questioning them about traffic rule violation

A journalist, Jayant Debnath, was allegedly assaulted by two policemen in Chirang district of Assam on February 07 for questioning them over not wearing helmets. Speaking to ANI, the journalist on February 07 said, “Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets. My only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused and assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I'm a journalist, they got more furious.” “The police are given a free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make the laws, but your own people break them. I urge the government to take a quick action,” he added. Meanwhile, Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter. “Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against the two constables, we are taking the necessary action in the matter. We have 'reserved closed' the two constables,” he said.