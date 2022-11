Police take control of Vizhinjam PS after attack by Vizhinjam Samara Samithi

Kerala Police on November 28 took control of Vizhinjam police station after attack by Vizhinjam Samara Samithi members. Police Department is in talks with protesters, meanwhile police released four of five arrested protesters. The Vizhinjam Samara Samithi members attacked Vizhinjam police station on night of November 27, demanding the release of members who were taken into custody by police in charge of violence.