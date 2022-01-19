Police should work with promptness, sensitivity: CM Gehlot

In the review meeting of the Home Department virtually from his residence in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that strong law and order in the state and effective prevention of crimes are the top priorities of the state government. The CM directed police officers to work in this direction with full readiness and sensitivity. During the meeting, the CM underlined that with the aim of making the police functioning in the state modern, public-friendly and proactive, various steps have been taken. Reception rooms in police stations, creation of the post of additional superintendent of police in every district for prevention and effective investigation of crimes against women, mandatory FIR registration and innovations like formation of a separate unit for heinous crimes, Police Mitra and village Rakshak have been undertaken. The Chief Minister instructed to set up a dedicated unit to check the illegal trade of narcotics in the state. He also expressed that the police should make maximum use of information technology and various social media platforms to fight against crime.