Police officers above age of 55 advised to work from home: Maharashtra Home Minister

While addressing the media after a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on January 06 informed that the police officers above the age of 55 years have been advised to work from home. “Covid guidelines are issued by the Chief Secretary and we should abide by them to keep ourselves safe from the virus. Police officers above 55 years of age are advised not to go for duty, they can work from their homes,” the Home Minister said. The meeting was held with Nationalist Congress Party’s President Sharad Pawar and the State’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope.