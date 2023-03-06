Search icon
'Police ki Pathshala' provides education to children in Naxal-hit Sukma

Displaying its commitment towards the society while simultaneously battling insurgents, police personnel in the Naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh set up a 'Police ki Pathshala' to ensure basic education facilities to children in the conflict-hit area. The police personnel teach the students in their free time. They also provide snacks to the students to ensure their full concentration is on studies and not on hunger. The camp was established on February 12 near the State Highway-5 at Dabbamarka, which is a core Naxal are in the district.

