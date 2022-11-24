Police discover suspicious packet in Samba probe underway

Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba area discovered a suspicious packet on November 24. The parcel was found in a field near Channi Manhasan in Vijaypur Police Station area. The region around Vijaypur has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was also brought in. The suspicious packet contained arms, ammunition, cash, and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Abhishek Mahajan said that this case is a consignment of a cross-border drone dropping and was staged to cause any suspicious activity and also thanked the team and local public for cooperation.