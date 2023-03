Police detain DK Shivakumar during protest against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in Bengaluru

Karnataka Police detained State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar and other leaders in Bengaluru on March 24. They were protesting against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s conviction. Surat Court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years of imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.