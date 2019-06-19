{"id":"2762562","source":"DNA","title":"Police deny victim's account in Rampur gang-rape case","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Four persons have been arrested in a case where a couple was thrashed by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The woman has also alleged that she was gang-raped in front of her husband. \r

Police have informed that contrary to the victim's account of the incident the woman was not gang-raped as per the investigation. Brijesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Milak said, \"On June 11, a couple was thrashed by 4 men. During the investigation, it was found that the woman was not gang-raped. The 4 have been arrested, they had themselves recorded incident and made the video viral.\"\r

","summary":"Four persons have been arrested in a case where a couple was thrashed by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The woman has also alleged that she was gang-raped in front of her husband. \r

Police have informed that contrary to the victim's account of the incident the woman was not gang-raped as per the investigation. Brijesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Milak said, \"On June 11, a couple was thrashed by 4 men. During the investigation, it was found that the woman was not gang-raped. The 4 have been arrested, they had themselves recorded incident and made the video viral.\"\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-police-deny-victim-s-account-in-rampur-gang-rape-case-2762562","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838298-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_05.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560922202","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:00 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:00 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762562"}