Police attacking Congress workers despite their peaceful protest Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

eferring to the Congress protest against ED’s probe of Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 20 said that the party workers are protesting peacefully but despite that police are attacking the members and stopping them from the protest. Speaking to media persons, Gehlot said, “For the fourth consecutive day, Congress workers are peacefully protesting but despite that, police are attacking our workers and stopping them.”