{"id":"2759536","source":"DNA","title":"Police asked for 'gutkha' from rape victim’s family which’s shameful: Shivraj Chouhan ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on rape of an 8-year-old girl, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Police personnel responded late and refused to look for her, they said she will return on her own. Meanwhile, they asked for water and 'gutkha' from the family. This is shameful, height of insensitivity. She could have been looked for immediately.” “Suspension of police personnel, who have shown insensitivity in such cases and waste time, is not sufficient. They should be terminated from services and a criminal case should be filed against them,” he added. ","summary":"While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on rape of an 8-year-old girl, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Police personnel responded late and refused to look for her, they said she will return on her own. Meanwhile, they asked for water and 'gutkha' from the family. This is shameful, height of insensitivity. She could have been looked for immediately.” “Suspension of police personnel, who have shown insensitivity in such cases and waste time, is not sufficient. They should be terminated from services and a criminal case should be filed against them,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-police-asked-for-gutkha-from-rape-victim-s-family-which-s-shameful-shivraj-chouhan-2759536","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834589-00000004.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/mprapemama.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560230402","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:50 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:50 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759536"}