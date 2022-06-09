Police arrest 1 person involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case investigation underway

Maharashtra Law and order ADG Kulwant Kumar on June 08 in Mumbai, informed that the police have arrested Saurabh Mahakal for his involvement in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The ADG also informed that further investigation in the matter is underway. “As per information, Santosh Yadav and Saurabh Mahakal are involved in the incident, and an investigation is underway. Saurabh has been arrested. Both have a connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” Kulwant Kumar said.