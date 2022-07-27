Search icon
PoK: People protest as police resort to high handedness to suppress their demands

Open violent confrontations, vandalism and increasing tensions between authorities and civilians, these are the latest pictures from Rawalakot region of illegally occupied PoK—that has plunged into an atmosphere of state’s high handedness being responded through anarchy. People in the illegally occupied region are out on the streets demanding accountability from the authorities who allegedly opened fire on civilians—leaving many injured and admitted to hospitals. They were holding peaceful demonstrations against the government for erratic and long power cuts in the region. And instead of resolving their issues, the administration resorted to violence to muzzle their voices. People have demanded a thorough enquiry into the issue and urged the Prime Minister of the region to involve directly so that people’s fundamental rights that have been disregarded with impunity are restored.

