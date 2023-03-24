PM working relentlessly to achieve the goal of TB Mukt Bharat by 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'One World TB Summit' at Rudrakash Convention Centre in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh on March 24. On the occasion, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Prime Minister has been working relentlessly to achieve the goal of TB Mukt Bharat by 2025. “Today is world TB day and whenever we talk about this we always think of winning over this disease. With the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, PM is working relentlessly to achieve the goal of TB Mukt Bharat by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030,” said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.