PM supported countrymen like rock during COVID pandemic Piyush Goyal

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on April 13 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free ration to nearly 80 crore Indians during the COVID pandemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free ration to about 80 crore Indians during the Corona period. Ration was given to the poor across the country under One Nation One Card. PM supported the countrymen like a rock during the COVID pandemic,” he said.