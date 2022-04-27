PM should reduce central excise, then ask other states to reduce VAT: Pawan Khera

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to reduce VAT on fuel prices, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on April 27 said that the Centre didn't give GST share to the states on time and is expecting reduction in VAT. “He (PM Modi) earned Rs 26 lakh Crore out of central excise on petrol and diesel. Has he shared it? You didn't give the GST share to the states on time and then you ask states to further reduce VAT. He should reduce central excise and then ask others to reduce VAT,” said Pawan Khera.