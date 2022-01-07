PM Security Lapse: Goa CM writes to President to demand dismissal of Punjab govt

While speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 06 in Panaji, Goa, slammed the Congress party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach incident and demanded through a letter to the President for the dismissal of the Punjab government over the issue. “We (a delegation of BJP MLAs & leaders from Goa) met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai over the security breach that left PM Modi’s convoy stranded on a flyover in Punjab and demanded in a letter to President for dismissal of the Punjab government on such grounds,” the Chief Minister said. The comment came after a meeting with the Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai. The incident of Prime Minister’s security breach happened on January 05 in Punjab.