PM Narendra Modi will fulfill everyones expectations Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini arrived in New Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath taking ceremony. While speaking to ANI, BJP MP Hema Malini said, “Narendra Modi will fulfill everyone’s expectations. Modi ji ka vision hai desh ke liye, poora plan ready hai unke dimag mein kuch hai, which he will not tell like that. But definitely karenge." PM Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today. Hema Malini retained her seat by winning from Mathura this 2019 LS polls. She also said that she would happily accept if offered ministry.