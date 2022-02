PM Narendra Modi: We work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'

Watch PM Narendra Modi's interview before polls in 5 states. PM Modi said that BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, BJP works with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. He can see a wave for BJP in all states. He claims that BJP will win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give BJP an opportunity to serve them.