PM Narendra Modi thanks Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for returning 29 antiquities to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held the second India-Australia virtual summit on March 21. Addressing the virtual summit, PM Modi said, “I thank you for the initiative to return the Indian antiquities. Antiquities sent by you include hundreds of years old artefacts and photos that were illegally taken out of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. On behalf of all Indians, I thank you.” Notably, the first virtual summit between the two countries was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship between them was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.