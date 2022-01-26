PM Narendra Modi | Republic Day 2022 | Shivangi Singh| BCCI | DNA: Top News of the Day, January 26

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was seen wearing Uttarakhand’s traditional cap and Manipur's stole at the Republic Day 2022 parade celebrations in New Delhi. The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was seen as a part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade. Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses from her cricket camp with Dinesh Karthik for her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi.