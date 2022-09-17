Search icon
PM Narendra Modi releases Cheetahs in Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Cheetahs that were brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. This initiative has been taken under Project Cheetah.

