PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

PM Narendra Modi pays last respect to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. Badal’s mortal remains were brought to Chandigarh for paying last respects on Wednesday. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to pay their tributes to the SAD patriarch. PM described Badal's demise as a "personal loss" and said he contributed greatly to the nation.