PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kanpur Metro Rail Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on December 28. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were also present at the inaugural event. The completed 9-km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.