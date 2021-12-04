PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor all you need to know

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor today. Built at the cost of around Rs 8,300 crore, the expressway will cut the travel time by 4 hours. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in the poll-bound state.