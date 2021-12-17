PM Modi addresses All-India Mayors' Conference, talks about believing in evolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the All-India Mayors' Conference. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri are also be present on occasion. The conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states are participating in the conference. PM Modi said that we need to work on the country's evolution. He also mentioned how we could learn from Kashi about how local skills & products can be the identity of that city.