PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. He will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Prime Minister and Olaf Scholz will co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin on May 02. India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years.