PM Modi welcomes all MPs to Budget Session, hopes for quality discussions

Budget Session to commence on January 31 at Parliament in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed all the Members of Parliament and political parties to the session.He said, “In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly.” He further added, “Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines.”