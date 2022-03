PM Modi welcomed by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on March 14 welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by chanting “Modi, Modi” in Lok Sabha following the party's victory in Assembly Elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began on March 14.