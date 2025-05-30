PM Modi vs Mamamta Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At PM Modi

PM Modi vs Mamamta Banerjee: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At PM Modi A major political showdown erupted in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using lies to "divide and rule" after his comments on the recent Murshidabad violence. Banerjee, leading the Trinamool Congress (TMC), declared her party is ready to face elections "tomorrow"! Addressing the controversy surrounding PM Modi's criticism of the TMC-led government, Mamata Banerjee stated: "What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country. In his presence, his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them - if they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge." Referring to the BJP as the "Jumla Party," CM Banerjee claimed PM Modi was spreading lies and politicizing Operation Sindoor for political gain. She questioned the timing of the accusations when the Opposition is supporting the government during the India-Pakistan conflict. "Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team. And he is speaking every day against terrorism, against terror. At that time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president, you are criticising the government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support, defending the country like anything," she added. This fiery response came after PM Narendra Modi, during a BJP rally in Alipurduar, hit out at the TMC government, alleging they had snatched the rights of the poor. Modi outlined key failures: “First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in society. Secondly, our mothers and sisters are unsafe and subjected to heinous crimes. Thirdly, extreme despair and rampant unemployment among the youth. Fourthly, there is a steady decline in trust in the system. Finally, the selfish politics of the ruling party have snatched the rights of the poor.” PM Modi further accused the TMC government of misgovernance and corruption, specifically highlighting the teacher recruitment scam: “We saw in the teacher recruitment scam how corruption ruins everything. The TMC government, in their tenure, destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless. The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined."