PM Modi, Vice President Naidu express grief over playback singer KK’s sudden demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK through his social media. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expresses his condolences on the singer’s sudden demise. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expresses condolences on the demise of Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 . The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.