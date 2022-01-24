PM Modi urges youth to take inspiration from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 virtually interacted and conferred Digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology. During the event, the Prime Minister said, “A digital statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also been installed near India Gate in Delhi. We get the biggest inspiration of duty and nation first from Netaji. Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on the path of duty for the country.”