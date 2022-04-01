PM Modi urges students to stay away from panic environment during exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to stay away from panic environment during exams. The Prime Minister was addressing the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on April 01. “I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in festival mood,” said PM Modi.