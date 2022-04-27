PM Modi urges states to prioritise safety audits of hospitals to prevent fire incidents

While virtually interacting with the state CMs on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 urged the state governments to get safety audits of all hospitals done on a priority basis to prevent fire incidents. He said, “I urge all states to get safety audits of all hospitals done on a priority basis to prevent fire incidents which have been increasing amid heatwave. Our response time should also be minimal.”