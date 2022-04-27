PM Modi urges state govts to reduce VAT on fuel prices

While virtually interacting with the state CMs on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 urged state govts of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, TN to reduce VAT on fuel prices. He said, “Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, TN to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people.”