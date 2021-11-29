{"id":"2921699","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi urges people to stay alert in view of new COVID-19 variant","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Following the reports of the emergence of a new mutant coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 ‘Omicron’ in various countries which is triggering alarm in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 urged people to stay alert and to keep their health on priority. “We have administered more than 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19,” PM Modi added. ","summary":"Following the reports of the emergence of a new mutant coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 ‘Omicron’ in various countries which is triggering alarm in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 urged people to stay alert and to keep their health on priority. “We have administered more than 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19,” PM Modi added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-urges-people-to-stay-alert-in-view-of-new-covid-19-variant-2921699","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007516-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921699"}