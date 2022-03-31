PM Modi urges outgoing RS members to take their experience to parts of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 bid farewell to the outgoing 72 Rajya Sabha and urged the members to take their experience to all parts of India. “We have spent a long time in this Parliament. This House has contributed a lot to our lives, more than we have contributed to it. The experience gathered as a member of this House should be taken to all four directions of the country,” he said.