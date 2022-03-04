PM Modi urges every citizen to develop solar tree to save up to 15 pc electricity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 04, while addressing a webinar on 'Energy for Sustainable Growth’ expressed the need of renewable energy in India and urged people to develop its own solar trees that can contribute to saving up to 15 per cent electricity. “In the coming years, India's energy demands will increase, therefore, we must transition to renewable energy. Every household should develop its own solar tree that can contribute to saving up to 15 pc electricity. It'll not only be unique but will be environment-friendly,” said PM Modi.