PM Modi Unveils India’s First 9000 HP Electric Locomotive To Enhance Rail Freight Efficiency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled India’s first-ever 9000 horsepower (HP) electric locomotive, marking a major leap in the country’s rail freight capabilities. This high-powered engine is expected to significantly boost the speed, efficiency, and capacity of goods transportation across the nation, supporting the vision of a more robust and modern rail infrastructure. The launch is a key step towards sustainable and high-performance freight movement, aligning with India's broader goals of green and efficient transportation.