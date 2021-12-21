Search icon
PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to SHGs, will benefit 16 lakh women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

