PM Modi to visit Karnataka on June 20-21 to inaugurate Railways NH projects CM Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Karnataka on June 20-21 and will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 2 railway and National Highway Projects in the state, informed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 19. Announcing it, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 19 said, “PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state on June 20-21. During his visit, PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 2 railway and National Highway Projects in the state. He will also travel to Mysuru, visit Suttur Mutt in Chamundeshwari and attend the Yoga Day event.”