PM Modi to visit Copenhagen to hold bilateral meeting with Danish PM Frederiksen: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

PM Modi will travel to Copenhagen on May 03 and he will hold summit-level interaction with the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, informed the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on May 01. While addressing a Press Conference on May 01, he said, “On May 3, PM Modi will travel to Copenhagen. This will be PM's first visit to Denmark but his third summit-level interaction with the Danish PM and discussions will focus on bilateral, global issues and issues of regional interest,” he added.